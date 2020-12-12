Look Back .... to reasons to re-enlist, 1945

Dec. 12, 1945, in The Star: A quarter-page ad lays out reason-by-reason why a man who’s been serving in the armed forces might wish to reenlist. Amounts of pay, furlough allowances, etc. are all spelled out. For example, an Army sergeant right now would be paid $78 per month, and in retirement after 20 years would enjoy an income of $50.70 per month. Men who’d like to take this career route can visit the post office building in downtown Anniston, Room 301.
Dec. 12, 1995, in The Star: The Anniston City Council has narrowed a stack of 58 applications for the position of city manager down to four. The four finalists who will visit Anniston Jan. 5-6 for interviews are John A. Seymour Jr. of Atlanta; Jay Paul Malandrino Jr. of Fairfax, Va.; John L. Pape of Ada, Okla.; and Dennis R. Sparks of Hopewell, Va. Also this date: Blue Mountain Industries, one of Calhoun County’s oldest and largest employers, has been sold to Hicking Pentecost PLC, a Wales-based manufacturer of textiles, specialty threads and industrial products. U.S. Industries Inc. of New Jersey sold the company for $22.5 million cash. Don Whitlow, Blue Mountain’s local president, said the sale should have no effect on the 500-employee company — except to ensure its continued prosperity.