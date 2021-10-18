Look Back ... to rancor at a school board meeting, 1996

Oct. 18, 1946, in The Star: War Department officials said today the Army plans to maintain approximately the present number of troops at Fort McClellan after the replacement training center moves to Fort Jackson, S. C. Troops who will move out with the training center will be replaced by Army Ground Forces tactical units. Officials declined, however, to identify these specific units or to estimate numbers. The present strength of Fort McClellan is approximately 7,000 officers and men, including those in both the post complement at the IRTC. Also this date: The Anniston City Commission today expects to receive a letter from Robert W. Dethlefs of Dethlefs and Hannon, contractors, warning commissioners that if they cancel the construction contract for the Medical Arts Building — now that actual work has begun on the site, at the front corner of the Anniston Memorial Hospital property — then they will be on the hook for $200,000, which they’d better be prepared to pay.
Oct. 18, 1996, in The Star: A local business partnership, headed by James Lloyd of Colyer-Lloyd Construction, recently bought the Caldwell building at the corner of 10th and Noble with the intention renovating it for retail space and professional offices. Plans include the construction of an entry foyer and an elevator to the upper two floors. The building is currently undergoing a thorough exterior cleaning. Also this date: The Anniston school board’s sudden implementation of a “no-pass, no-play” rule, which resulted in a lawsuit to halt the plan, continues to backfire on the board. A school board meeting last night dissolved in rancor after an Anniston High senior, Levicko Embry, delivered an impassioned speech on what the rule will do to good kids who are active in the life of the school and who intentionally take tougher classes but find them harder than they expect. At the end of Embry's speech school board member Dr. James Daniel made what was taken by the audience to be a snide remark about it, at which point all heck broke loose. Additionally: The Anniston school board did handle other matters last night, though. It gave Superintendent Paul Goodwin authority to try to sell the sports field at Johnston Elementary School to the Calhoun County Commission so that the land can become the site for a new county Health Department building. The commission has already paid $5,000, however, for an option on property on Alabama 202 about a mile west of the current headquarters.