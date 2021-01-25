Look Back ... to railroads ordered to segregate, 1946

Jan. 25, 1946, in The Star: The Alabama Public Service Commission today ordered railroads operating within Alabama to provide separate accommodations and facilities for white and black passengers “as provided by law.” The order today represented an amendment to a previous order, one which a group of black citizens had protested at a hearing on Jan. 14, declaring it infringed upon “human rights and fundamental freedoms.” The amended order makes sure to also include toilet and washroom facilities under the rules of segregation, not just berths and seating spaces. Also this date: An improvement program now under construction at Anniston Memorial Hospital will provide temporary office space for four local doctors, AMH Superintendent H. F. Singleton announced today. Workmen are converting approximately 5,000 square feet of floor space in Block Five into offices for Dr. W. K. Lloyd, Dr. Gerald Woodruff, Dr. James Meigs and Dr. R. L. Lucas. After a large waiting room and rest rooms are created, each doctor will have 700 square feet of floor space.
Jan. 25, 1996, in The Star: The twice-postponed search for a new president of Ayers State Technical College might be back on track soon. Forty-eight applications have been received for the post since the application process was opened or the second time Aug. 27. Ayers state has been without a permanent president since the retirement of Pierce Cain a year and a half ago.