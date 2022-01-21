Look Back ... to radios for the sheriff's office, 1947

Jan. 21, 1947, in The Star: Calhoun County Sheriff A. A. Pate began his duties today as Calhoun County’s top law enforcement officer with new short-wave radio equipment which the county is the second in the state to obtain. Two radio sets have been secured and a third set is ordered. For the coming four years, Pate said, all calls leaving the sheriff’s office will be channeled through the Highway Patrol radio station to the sheriff’s cars in the field. Pate also plans to ask the state Legislature for money to pay for additional deputies.
Jan. 21, 1997, in The Star: Having learned in her community about American soldiers’ desire for hometown letters during their mission in Bosnia, Saks Middle School fifth-grade teacher Polly Crow incorporated relief for homesick soldiers in her lesson plan. Mrs. Crow had been teaching a lesson on letter-writing to her homeroom classes, and when she mentioned writing to soldiers in Bosnia, her kids took to the idea. Their excitement grew when, just after Thanksgiving, return letters arrived from the soldiers. A Saks High School graduate, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Stephen Clay Goff, had gotten the ball rolling on the project after he noticed that several of his fellow soldiers in the far-off land had not gotten any mail, even after being stationed in Bosnia for several weeks.