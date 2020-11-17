Look Back … to qualifications for school superintendent, 1995

Nov. 17, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Nov. 17, 1995, in The Star: At a board meeting last night, those who set long-term policy for Calhoun County schools talked about the qualifications they want in the superintendent who will succeed Jim Winn, who departs Jan. 1. The board is looking for someone who does more than just talk about the need for schools to acquire technology — it wants someone who knows from personal involvement where the leading edge is. “It is the cutting edge in the whole education field. I’m going to ask, ‘Do you do Internet, the World Wide Web?’ You must be involved in it. Whatever business you’re in, you’re in the technology business if you’re successful,” said board member Norman Dasinger, speaking about the interview process. Also this date: WJSU-TV 40 news director Jon Mangum has announced a different lineup of news presenters on the station. Lacheryl Tucker will do local news breaks during CBS This Morning, replacing Sherri Bodine, who has gone to work for the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. Casey Jones has also department, so that establishes the current lineup of Phil Cox and Angie Casey at 5 p.m., Ms. Casey and Mangum at 6 p.m. and Connie Hancock and Mangum at 10 p.m. Additionally: The big round gymnasium at the Donoho School has been dedicated in honor of Barbara and Miller Sproull, who started an endowment for maintenance of the gym; the dedication was formalized during a recent Founders Day event. The Sproulls were among the founders of the college preparatory school.