Look Back ... to public honor for D-Day veterans, 1945

Nov. 28, 1945, in The Star: Eight local veterans of D-Day in Europe were honored on the stage of the Noble Theater last night in connection with the showing of Gen. Eisenhower’s “The True Glory,” the story of the war in Europe. Those who were honored were Stanley C. Jones, Frank E. Hanvey, Arthur H. Schmidt, Starling Young, Joseph Misleany, Elbert E. Holland, Silas O. Sharpton and Clark D. McDonald. The young men were interviewed during the program by theater manager Paul Ligon and the audience gave them a full round of applause. The D-Day veterans were then presented with gifts by local merchants, including cigarettes, a case of Cokes, a tie and a shaving kit. After the program they were all treated to a steak dinner at Dixie Café. Also this date: The Anniston City Commission passed a resolution yesterday commending Pvt. Booker T. Tribblet and Cpl. Joe David Benson, African American soldiers who rescued four white children from a burning house on 13th Street four nights ago.
Nov. 28, 1995, in The Star: Motorists weary of the stop-and-start of downtown travel soon might see fewer traffic lights when they venture into Anniston. The City Council has approved money for a study of traffic flow through about 30 downtown intersections, including, for example, 16th and Noble, where a traffic signal might well come down. City officials will also look at the possibility of converting 11th Street back to two-way traffic west of Gurnee Avenue. Also this date: Christopher Lynn Johnson, 25, the young man acquitted of committing arson in connection with the destruction of Randolph County High School in 1994, says he will enter the ministry. Found innocent of the crime in federal court, Johnson said in a Huntsville Times interview that while he was in jail, he experienced the voice of God giving him the new direction for his life. The school had been the center of racial strife after its white principal had spoken out against mixed-race dating at the school prom.