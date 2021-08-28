Look Back … to progress toward new dorm construction, 1946.

Aug. 28, 1946, in The Star: The contract for constructing a women’s dormitory, the first project in a $670,000 building program at Jacksonville State Teachers College, will be signed with a Montevallo firm soon, college president Houston Cole announced today. Contract for the second project, also a women’s dormitory, will be let on Oct. 1, with both buildings to be located on the new campus. The number of veterans enrolled this year has brought the total number of men registered above that of women for the first time in the history of the college. To accommodate that change, the new dorms will first be used for men, then when the current housing crisis ends, they will house the women. The third campus project, a new high school, is expected to get under way during 1947. Senior high school students in Jacksonville have been using college facilities since 1942. Also this date: A general look at the upcoming year at Anniston High School notes that the morning “tardy bell” for students has crept up three minutes and will ring at 8:17 a.m. instead of 8:20 a.m. The biggest change timewise will be the lunch schedule: A double lunch period will be instituted to minimize crowded conditions. The first 35 minutes of the period will be used by the junior high school pupils, while the final 35 minutes will be used by senior high pupils.
Aug. 28, 1996, in The Star: In the closest Anniston mayoral election results in 12 years, Norwood Hodges, a former two-term mayor, and Gene Stedham, a former councilman, will advance to a Sept. 17 runoff. Hodges, 69, was last mayor in the 1970s and said he had hoped there wouldn’t be a runoff. Also this date: In an unexpected move, the Anniston City Council yesterday delayed until Sept. 10 taking action on a proposed $3.7 million bond issue to improve public schools. Mayor David Dethrage, who spearheaded the push for the bond, said the council was delaying action on the matter to give the public more notice of it and to let residents speak at the Sept. 10 meeting.