Look Back ... to progress in Anniston schools, 1935-45

Nov. 9, 1945, in The Star: According to a 10-year review of Anniston City Schools, the average annual teacher salary in 1934-35 was $779. This year, it is $1,532. That still lags far behind the national average, which is estimated to be $1,900 per year. Enrollment in Anniston schools in 1934-35 was 5,131; last year it was 5,465. The most significant structures built during that time include two schools for black students, Cobb High School and 12th Street School. Prior to 1935 there were no really adequate black schools in the city and no provision for black students' education beyond the eighth grade. It’s also noted that during the last 10 years, Anniston High School was one of the first ten schools in Alabama to have a band. That was made possible by a civic club’s raising of $1,000 for instruments in 1935. Also this date: Memorial exercises paying tribute to the 44 former students of Anniston city schools who lost their lives in the service of their country during World War II will be held at the High School on Monday morning. The post commander of Fort McClellan will be the keynote speaker. [A list of the students to be honored is included at the end of the article.] The exercises are being held as part of a two-day observance of Armistice Day on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Nov. 9, 1995, in The Star: Actor Barry Williams visited an audience of Jacksonville State University students last night to dish “all the dirt” on the escapades surrounding his time portraying Greg on The Brady Bunch. He mentioned that he and actress Maureen McCormick had such intense chemistry that certain scenes between them had to be avoided because the young folks just didn’t seem like only brother and sister.