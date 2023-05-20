Look Back .. to prized labels at Oxford High School, 1948

May 20, 1948, in The Star: The eyes of all children except part of the first grade at Wilmer School were examined for defective vision yesterday as a part of health program now being established by the Anniston Board of Education. Dr. Donald Springer, optometrist, volunteered his services for the day, examining all children except those in the first grand with no apparent defects in sight. Nine specially trained high school students assisted Dr. Springer in his work. Of the 135 children examined, 30 had defective vision. Also this date: Elections of senior-class “favorites” were held at Oxford High School last week when 29 students were honored with special titles. Among them: Most popular seniors, Jet Suggs and Herbert Goodman; friendliest, Dan Walker and Susie Doss; most studious, Louis Howle and Mary Lois Welch; most likely to succeed, Billy Comer and Bettye Currie; wittiest, Earl Hall and Violet Carrol.
May 20, 1998, in The Star: The Anniston-Jacksonville area has been named as one of the best places in the country for retirees to find good housing values, by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Magazine.