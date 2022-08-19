Look Back ... to principal's plan for pride, 1997

Aug. 19, 1947, in The Star: A recent act of the Alabama Legislature which would have permitted children to enter school this fall if they would be six years old by Jan. 15 has been declared invalid; consequently, there will be no registration of first-graders in Anniston public schools tomorrow, as had been previously announced. Instead, the previous law -- which required a child to be age six on or before Oct. 1 in order to enter at the fall term -- will still be in effect, and registration of first-graders will take place as usual on the first day of school. Also this date: Do you need a bargain in a used car? C. E. Pitts Motor Co., 726 Noble St., offers these vehicles that escaped the scrap drives during the war: 1928 Whippet 4-door sedan, $195; 1931 Ford pickup truck, $145; 1934 Chevrolet 4-door sedan, $245; and a 1937 Plymouth coupe, $295.
Aug. 19, 1997, in The Star: Interim Anniston High School Principal Denny Bailey wants students to see and appreciate the cosmetic changes at their school as soon as they step off the buses, but he also wants to instill pride through their adherence to a code of conduct – Bailey spent many days and nights during the summer revising student and teacher handbooks to reflect the school board’s orders that policies must be followed. One such rule: the mandatory wearing of photo ID badges, which were created for students when they enrolled for classes last week. Those classes begin Aug. 21. Also this date: C. Thomas “Thom” Robinson is the new president of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. His appointment this morning by the chamber board capped a six-month search to replace Greg Barker, who left Anniston in February. Robinson, 47, is a Montgomery native, an Auburn graduate and the chamber’s third president since 1994. Additionally: The company to be known as “Solutia” was born yesterday at a shareholders’ meeting of Monsanto, which has bestowed the new identity on its chemical operations. It will include the Anniston plant, which employs about 90. Few changes are expected locally when the name becomes Solutia on Sept. 1. The “Monsanto” name will stay with the new life sciences company, which will focus on farm chemicals, drugs and biotechnology.