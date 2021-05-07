Look Back ... to primary voting for state offices, 1946

May 7, 1946, in The Star: Friends and associates today are mourning the death of Benjamin Little Snellgrove, president of Snellgrove Drug Co. here. Snellgrove’s career was a little unusual in that he was a prominent businessman in both Anniston and Gadsden, although it was Anniston where he had lived since 1905 and where he made his home at 1129 Christine Ave. He died before dawn today at Holy Name of Jesus Hospital in Gadsden at age 67. At the time of his death his company operated Palace Drug Co., B.C.L. Drug Co., Jitney Drug Co. and Snellgrove Drug Co. in Anniston. His widow survives him as does a daughter, Mrs. Joseph Broadnax. Also this date: A long list of candidates for state and local offices appeared on the ballot today for Anniston and Calhoun County voters as the latter swarmed the polls to cast their ballots. Long lines formed at several of Anniston’s polling places, with one observer remarking, “You would think they were waiting to buy nylons.” Local men in state contests are Judge S. E. Boozer, for governor, and Elvin McCary, for lieutenant governor.
May 7, 1996, in The Star: Depot workers today were still looking for the sources of renegade sarin nerve gas detected while chemical weapons were being repackaged yesterday. The incident happened in the depot’s reconfiguration facility, on the north part of the base where the chemical weapons are stored. Since July, workers have been repackaging 105 mm cartridges containing GB, or sarin, nerve agent. Also this date: The Fort McClellan Reuse and Redevelopment Authority today approved a request to put a National Guard museum on fort land. However, the panel made no decision on how much land would be set aside for the museum, exactly where it would go, or when it would be built. It might be built near LaGarde Park, close to the city’s other museums.