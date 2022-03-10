Look Back ... to pride in Randolph Park school, 1997

March 10, 1947, in The Star: Dr. E. G. Waldrop and Dr. W. F. Hawkins have been interns at Anniston Memorial Hospital lately, but Dr. Waldrop’s work in the city has concluded and Dr. Hawkins will wrap up his service at the end of the week. Both doctors will continue their work at Highland Baptist Hospital. Explaining the reason for the change, Dr. Hawkins pointed out that Anniston Memorial Hospital is not accredited for intern training and that he and Dr. Waldrop had taken up work here “to mark time, so to speak,” until they could begin a regular internship at an accredited hospital. They were two of the first graduating class from the University of Alabama’s recently established four-year medical school.
March 10, 1997, in The Star: Parents of children at Randolph Park Elementary School are fiercely proud of how well its students learn there and of their own volunteer participation in the life of the school. “Everyone’s just a phone call away. If we need something, we know how to get it,” said Joan Frazier, who became principal of the 32-year-old school two years ago. The parents also came up with another idea that makes Randolph Park unique: school uniforms. It’s the only non-parochial school in Anniston with uniforms, which help families save money on clothing costs as well as foster institutional pride. That pride shows in its attendance rate: 97 percent. If more than 5 or 6 kids out of 230 are absent on a given day, an epidemic must be on, Frazier joked.