Look Back ... to pride in Golden Springs, 1997

Feb. 3, 1947, in The Star: Women who are members of the YMCA today received announcement of a new YMCA activity in Anniston, a gym class for women. The first session will be 2 p.m. tomorrow in the YMCA headquarters on East 12th Street. The class will be directed by Ray McMinn, former physical training instructor in the Naval Air Corps. The class will be taught twice a week through May 31 – at 2 o’clock on Tuesdays and at 5 o’clock on Thursdays.
Feb. 3, 1997, in The Star: A profile of the Golden Springs community today examines its school in particular, in light of the fact that some 150 more students might eventually be bused in to add to the enrollment. That’s a change these east Anniston parents worry about, because right now Golden Springs Elementary is vastly better than average, they say, because of all the different tasks they’ve taken on there. Direct parental involvement certainly keeps discipline problems at a minimum. Parents support their elementary school there, but given the stories they hear about Anniston Middle School, they worry about where their children should go after 5th grade. Local private schools are a temptation for some.