Look Back ... to Presbyterians supporting separation of church and state, 1947

May 20, 1947, in The Star: Fred Couch, the new president of the Anniston Civitan Club, headed the roster of new officers installed for the coming year at the weekly luncheon meeting of the club yesterday. Other new officers are Dr. B. Locke Davis, first vice president, and Kenneth Shull, second vice president. The new board of directors who took their offices include C.M. Scruton, Walter Stephens, Garvice Green, W.L. Miller, Jim Campbell and Guice Potter. The Civitans presented their annual Good Citizenship Award to Bill Weimeyer, Anniston High School senior, for his outstanding character and dependability. Also this date: In a wire story from Atlanta, the Presbyterian Church in the United States announced today that its committee on Christian relations would ask the denomination to oppose legislation pending in Congress which would make federal funds available to Catholic schools. Baptists have already registered similar opposition. Southern Presbyterians, the committee’s statement said, “stand for the separation of church and state.” The group hastened to assure others that this stand wasn’t about prejudice against Catholics – if the money were being used to support Protestant schools, “the same kind of opposition would be in order.”
May 20, 1997, in The Star: In a final-day flurry of lawmaking in Montgomery, Calhoun County’s legislative delegation passed a number of local bills and killed a couple, too. Rep. Larry Sims, R-Eastaboga, made good on this threat to kill two proposals by Sen Doug Ghee, D-Anniston. One would have given the Calhoun County Commission power to regulate roadside dumps; Sims objected the grounds that it would give the county too much power. Ghee also wanted to abolish the office of constable, but Sims blocked that measure, too. Also this date: The Anniston funeral community is in mourning today for colleagues Eugene and Gertrude Ervin, owners of Ervin Funeral Chapel, who died last night when their car hydroplaned on a wet interstate highway and collided with a tractor-trailer. The Ervins were members of Seventeenth Street Baptist Church, where Mr. Ervin served as deacon, church organist and chairman of the church’s Challenge to Build. “They were very nice people, very business-minded,” said the Rev. P. Q. English, pastor of Greater Thankful Baptist Church.