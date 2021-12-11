Look Back ... to prep for the ultimate Clay Bowl, 1996

Dec. 11, 1946, in The Star: More than 1,500 patients were admitted, treated and dismissed at Anniston Memorial Hospital during the September-November period, says hospital Superintendent Herbert Singleton. Nearly 400 births were recorded during the same period. He mentioned that all wings of the hospital are in use now, two sections being reopened recently. As yet, though, he added, the hospital lacks an adequate number of trained nurses and he’s having to use student nurses part of the time. Also this date: In another batch of year-end statistics, Capt. L. M. Owen of Anniston police says 90 percent of the 356 automobile wrecks during the first eight months of 1946 in the area under the jurisdiction of the city department were caused by driving while intoxicated, failing to obey traffic signals / signs, and speeding. The number of arrests for driving while intoxicated from January through November was 186.
Dec. 11, 1996, in The Star: All Clay County Schools will be closed on Dec. 13 on account of the Class 2A Alabama football championship game being played that day between Lineville High School and Clay County High School. Around 13,500 people live in Clay County, and nearly all of them, save for a few medical rescue and law enforcement folks, are likely to be a Legion Field in time for the afternoon contest. “This particular game – from the fans’ perspective – you couldn’t ask for more,” said Jerry Bennett, a Clay County teacher. “To beat Lineville twice in one year, for a state championship, is a dream come true.” An eternity is how long it seems the rivalry between the two schools has gone on. A few here who’ve broken up fights say it makes the battle between Alabama and Auburn look like little league.