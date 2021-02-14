Look Back ... to praise for the hiring of Bancroft at AHS, 1946

Feb. 14, 1946, in The Star: The withdrawal of J.F. King from his re-election bid to be chairman of the Anniston City Commission has shaken up the municipal political scene. Anniston attorney R. Clarence Williams says he might run for the job, while Howard W. “Buck” Cater, a furniture store president, and E. D. Banks, a real estate agent, have already formally signed up. Also this date: An editorial praises the Anniston Board of Education for its recent decision to hire William “Billy” Bancroft, formerly the athletics director of Howard College, to be Anniston High School’s next football coach. His new job marks a return to scholastic sports, as during the war years he held jobs with the National Youth Administration, the USO and the Red Cross. Bancroft also has extensive experience as a minor league baseball player, and at the same time he serves as football coach he’ll be be business manager of the Anniston Rams baseball club. According to an earlier story, Bancroft, as a player at Howard College, played in the first game ever held at Legion Field. Bancroft and his wife have two sons, ages 10 and 15. [Bancroft would serve as head coach for 12 seasons, most of them very successful. Bancroft died in 1993 at age 89.] Additionally: The Federal Communications Commission today announced 19 “conditional grants” for operation of FM radio stations. That means the qualifications of the applicants themselves pass muster with the FCC; engineering details will be reviewed at a later date. One of the conditional grants was to Harry M. Ayers to operate an FM version of WHMA.
Feb. 14, 1996, in The Star: Since polling residents late last year, the Anniston City Council has left the recycling question on the back burner. But yesterday, Councilman Hans Gray floated a new idea that he believes will save the city money. Gray proposed that the city start a twice-a-month curbside recycling program on Saturdays, but instead of buying new equipment and bringing in new people as previously proposed, Gray asks the council to consider using the city’s existing workers and equipment to do the job. They would be paid overtime two times a month, thereby minimizing the costs, which would be borne only by residents who participate in the program — at $2.50 per month.