Look Back ... to praise for a simple devotional program, 1948

Sept. 17, 1948, in The Star: Voters in Jacksonville, Oxford and Hobson City will go to the polls in three days to choose the people they want to represent them as mayor and city council members. In Jacksonville the mayoral candidates are the incumbent officeholder, J. M. Wood, who’s opposed by H. E. Lester and Mrs. C. E. Bondurant. In Oxford, incumbent mayor Hemphill Whiteside is being opposed by Howard Worthy, a grocer. In Hobson City the unopposed candidate for mayor is Horace H. Flowers. Ed Pierce is the acting mayor of Hobson City, filling the unexpired term of the late Howard Cunningham, but Pierce is not a candidate. Also this date: Five young women and one young man from France have arrived as exchange students at Jacksonville State Teachers College to assist Dr. J. H. Jones with the special French program. Since last year’s students sailed for home, the old “French House” has been torn down and a new “International House” almost finished. Through the efforts of Dr. Jones and friends of the college, money was raised to build the brick veneer home for foreign students — and the program will eventually be expanded to include students from nations besides France. Additionally: Mrs. J. J. Kennelly Jr. has written a letter to the editor in praise of Wayside Community Baptist Church, a house of worship in her community a few miles out of town on the Birmingham Highway. At sunset, the church uses its public address system to play recorded sacred music that’s audible throughout her neighborhood. Besides the music, there’s also a reading of a passage in the Bible.
Sept. 17, 1998, in The Star: Toronto-based Canadian mining company Noranda Inc. will not be buying Huron Valley Steel Co. after all. Based in Michigan, Huron Valley Steel, which is actually a specialized recycling company, has for several months been in talks to be purchased by the foreign company, but in the end a deal couldn’t be worked out. Huron Valley Steel has a plan in western Anniston that employs 120. Also this date: A nonprofit group known as California Lutheran is considering refurbishing existing housing on Fort McClellan, as many as 300 units, and linking it into a retirement community. It made a pitch to that effect yesterday, but McClellan development officials said it was too soon for them to make any commitments.