Look Back ... to potential use for Coldwater Mountain, 1996

May 12, 1946, in The Star: Davis Henry (Dave) Johnson, a former torpedo man’s mate, second class, in the Navy, was recently awarded the Bronze Star for heroic service during the war in the Pacific — specifically on April 9, 1945, near Okinawa, on board the USS Sterett. Johnson is a son of Mrs. Nettie Johnson of Eulaton Pike. The presentation was made at Auburn, where he’s a student. Also this date: A couple of interesting ads appear in today’s issue. One is for a nightspot called “The Bow and Arrow,” located at Weaver’s Cave on Cave Road. The brand-new business opens tomorrow night and features dining, dancing and fun. “It’s quiet, refined … AND COOL!” according to the ad. Wallace Hinton is the proprietor. Also, there’s a horseback riding academy on 215 Wilmer Avenue in Anniston. The gentle saddle horses are of pinto coloration and Arabian breed.
May 12, 1996, in The Star: The mountain separating Anniston and Oxford has made it to the short list of properties under consideration for purchase by the state’s three-year-old wilderness preservation trust, Forever Wild. The Forever Wild board voted recently to get an appraisal on the 3,200-acre tract topping Coldwater Mountain in Anniston, property nominated by state Sen. Doug Ghee of Anniston. The idea is to turn the steep, forested mountain into a natural recreation area.