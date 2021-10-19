Look Back … to postponement of a controversial school policy, 1996

Oct. 19, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Oct. 19, 1996, in The Star: Anniston students have a reprieve for a few weeks on the effective date of the city school board’s new no-pass, no-play policy. Meeting in special session at noon yesterday, the board unanimously approved a recommended by Superintendent Paul Goodwin to postpone implementing the policy until the end of the second six-week grading period. In addition, board member Dr. James Daniel apologized to an Anniston High School senior for remarks he made at a meeting Thursday night, and the student, Levicko Embry, pledged to lead an effort to develop a tutoring program for students who are in danger of being ruled ineligible for extracurricular activities under the new policy. Board chairman Walter Madden called the board to the special session Friday on the strength of the presentation Embry gave the board on the consequences the policy might have on students’ lives. Board members said they’re not abandoning the policy — which penalizes students for making anything less than a C on their report cards — just allowing more time for it to take effect. Also this date: A new television news program highlighting local events debuted five days ago on Time-Warner Cable Channel 7. The brainchild of Anniston Star publisher Brandt Ayers, the weekly program is hosted by Anniston Star executive editor Chris Waddle and co-anchored by longtime Anniston journalist Mike Stedham, who currently writes entertainment articles for The Star. Harvest Media supplied the studio for last week’s debut broadcast and Don Richey of Time-Warner cable cleared the 6 p.m. air time. The show is intended to fill the local TV news gap created when WJSU-TV moved itself to Birmingham.