Look Back ... to possible loss of fort commissary, 1997

March 27, 1947, in The Star: Advertised previously, the new Anniston radio station WOOB is described more thoroughly in an article about its opening. It will debut April 1 at 1490 on the dial, operating on 250 watts of power from early morning until midnight. Founded by W. S. Weatherly of Anniston, the station will carry news reports by the Associated Press as well as local news and sports, particularly Anniston Rams baseball games. The music library will appeal to many tastes, from “boogie woogie” to classics, Mr. Weatherly announced. Offices and studios for the station are located on the second floor of the Weatherly Building at 10th and Noble. General manager of the station will be W. J. Keown. [According to an article from 1939, it appears the “Weatherly Building” would have been at 1006 Noble Street, having been purchased that year by W. H. Weatherly.]
March 27, 1997, in The Star: The Pentagon is considering closing the Fort McClellan commissary this year, a move that could end cheap groceries for thousands of area military people and retirees. The commissary is among 37 discounts stores the military might close this year to keep its supermarket system going. Commissaries are on-post supermarkets that provide groceries at wholesale plus 5 percent. The Fort McClellan commissary serves 2,200 soldiers on post and has about 30,000 military retirees who can use its services. The closure would be a rude surprise to those who thought it would stay open at least until the post itself closes, as well as to land developers who would depend on the attraction of cheaper groceries to draw more retirees to the region. Also this date: Speaking of the fort, U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions told a group of Anniston business leaders this morning that the proposed eastern bypass for Anniston is vital for the redevelopment of McClellan property, and he said he’s working on a bill that would fund it and other Alabama road projects.