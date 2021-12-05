Look Back ... to possible departure of the WAC museum, 1996

Dec. 5, 1946, in The Star: Anniston shoppers are being advised to make their purchases early if they want a good selection to choose from, according to the city merchants, who expect no more merchandise until the freight and express embargo is lifted. The embargo which curtails all rail freight and express shipments (with the exception of commodities and supplies necessary for public health) goes into effect after midnight tonight. Most of the stores have their Christmas stock on hand now and could continue operating for another month with dwindling merchandise.
Dec. 5, 1996, in The Star: The Women’s Army Corps Museum might be an unexpected casualty in the planned closure of Fort McClellan. A fort spokesman said this morning the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, which oversees the museum and 17 military training bases around the country, is considering moving the museum’s collection to either Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., or Fort Jackson, S.C. The president of the WAC Foundation in Virginia said she was unhappy about the possibility of the collection being moved to another post. “It’s bad news for us, I’ll tell you,” said Col. (ret.) Bettie Morden. “We do not want to leave Fort McClellan.”