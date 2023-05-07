Look Back ... to poor jail conditions in Clay County, 1998

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.