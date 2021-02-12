Look Back ... to poor conditions for education in Oxford, 1946

Feb. 12, 1946, in The Star: In 1868 an octagonal building was constructed in Oxford to serve the needs of Oxford College. It served its purpose very well at that time, but nearly 80 years have passed and no one could say today that the building is still fit to be used as a modern school. Yet more than half the student body of Calhoun County High School attends classes in that building every day. They try to learn in rooms where the lighting situation is hopeless, where the peculiar shape of the building results in rooms with too many corners, too few windows and too many desks in portions of the room where there’s hardly any natural light. They attend classes in rooms heated only by old coal stoves or, worse still, by unhealthful gas heaters. CCHS has two buildings on its campus: the old Oxford College and a comparatively new building. The old one has ten rooms, with only four anywhere approaching a modern standard — and that’s simply because they were part of an addition to the octagon in 1912. The Calhoun County School Board has asked the county government for a bond issue that would help meet the system’s building needs. Enrollment at Oxford’s high school is about 600; its auditorium is far too small, too.
Feb. 12, 1996, in The Star: Coached by Gene Taylor, Weaver High School’s wrestling team brought home the Class 1A-4A Alabama state wrestling crown this past weekend. Every single wrestler that Weaver took to the state championshps placed in the top three — every one. The individual wins gave Weaver the overall state title with 259 points. First-place finishers for Weaver were Cody Blades (103-pound class), Fred York (119-pound class) Frank Hartzog (130), Jeremiah Wells (140), Isaac Cowger (145), Harry West (152), Tarus Nelson (160) and Jeremie Baldwin (171). Weaver last won the state title in 1993; it accomplished the feat this time by beating Fultondale, the two-time defending state champions.