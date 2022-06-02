Look Back … to pool’s opening for the season, 1947

June 2, 1947, in The Star: The opening of the 1947 public swimming season in Anniston will be in two days, when the Zinn Park pool will be ready for use, according to an announcement from City Hall today. The four new swimming pools, at Ninth Street, 22nd Street, Oxanna and Carver Park, are being rushed to completion and might possibly allow their first swimmers around June 15. In any event, official grand opening and dedication of the new aquatic centers will be on the Fourth of July.
June 2, 1997, in The Star: According to a relatively new state law that takes effect in January, an Alabama car owner will be able to keep the license plate he or she originally acquired for a vehicle. It's thought that buyers of so-called "vanity" plates will particularly appreciate the change in regulations. Another provision in the law should protect car sellers from having to fend off traffic charges if the buyer doesn’t change registration right away but commits traffic offenses under the car’s “old” identity. That means starting Jan 1, drivers must present a vehicle’s registration receipt when requested by law enforcement officials.