Look Back ... to pondering over women as jurors, 1947

March 19, 1947, in The Star: An advertisement for “The Beautiful Chrysler,” dominated by a massive gleaming grille, tells the reader these V-8 monsters could be bought through Alabama Motor Company, 23-25 West 12th Street in Anniston. Also this date: In Montgomery, members of the Alabama Legislature’s Interim Committee on Judiciary voted to favorable recommend a bill to the full Legislature which would authorize jury service for women. The proposal would be on a permissive rather than a mandatory basis. One doubt about the idea came from Rep. J. W. Braswell of Russell County, who said the notion of women jurors didn’t bother him so much as “what’s going to happen to those small babies left at home possibly crying for rations while their mothers are tied up in a locked jury.”
March 19, 1997, in The Star: In a letter to Anniston Mayor Gene Stedham, Alabama Superintendent of Education Ed Richardson suggests that Anniston extend its elementary schools through the eighth grade as a way to deal with declining enrollment. The mayor said this morning he believes following that suggestion would mean closing some schools, including Anniston Middle School. Total enrollment in Anniston public schools was 4,434 in 1986, while the beginning of this year found 3,475 in city classrooms. He said Johnston Elementary should not close, given that it’s the largest and has its own gym and auditorium (it had originally been built to be a junior high school).