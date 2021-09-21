Look Back ... to pole-meeting with a purpose, 1996

Sept. 21, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 21, 1996, in The Star: Saks stunned Jacksonville by jumping out to a 28-0 lead midway through the third quarter on its way to a 42-21 victory over the Golden Eagles last night. The Wildcats used the 100-yard-plus efforts of senior tailbacks Dewan Graham and Chris Cheatwood to roll up 339 yards of rushing, while smothering Jacksonville quarterback Jeff Tippets to make him earn every inch of his 200 yards of passing. Also this date: Wellborn High School was one of about a dozen area high schools which recently participated in the annual “See You At The Pole Day,” an international movement of student-sponsored youth prayer. The third Wednesday in September is set aside so that teenagers can express their religiously oriented hopes and dreams. It was a students-only event, with students organizing and leading every session. The Wellborn “pole” group has been meeting there for about four years.