Look Back ... to plenty of labor for mills and pipe shops, 1947.

Dec. 4, 1947, in The Star: According to figures provided by the Department of Industrial Relations, Alabama State Employment Service, Anniston enjoys a good situation with its two main industries, textile mills and pipe shops. In fact, there is a surplus of skilled textile workers, with many migrating here from other places where mills have been laying them off. Yet here, the Utica Knitting Mill is about to expand, and one reason for that is the availability of skilled labor. As far as pipe shops are concerned, the availability of labor in that field means there’s no present difficulty in keeping the shops supplied. Labor for many other skills is decidedly short, however. These include electrical linemen, machinists, molders, and agricultural workers, whether on farms or in dairies.
Dec. 4, 1997, in The Star: The Piedmont Housing Authority recently received two federal grants worth more than $150,000 and has been named one of the best housing authorities in the U.S. Also this date: Lawyers for Jacksonville State University and for former head football coach Bill Burgess (1985-96) will meet today with a court-ordered mediator in Birmingham in an attempt to resolve the wrongful dismissal suit the coach filed against the school seven months ago. Burgess, who won 84 games and a Division II national championship for JSU (although his record was 1-9 during his final year), did not see his contract renewed because he didn’t maintain sufficient disciplinary control over his athletes’ non-athletic activities, according to an attorney for the university.