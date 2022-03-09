Look Back ... to pleasant days in Randolph Park, 1997

March 9, 1947, in The Star: The board of directors of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce in a recent meeting protested the service provided by Southern Bell telephone in Anniston and urge installation of a dial system in the immediate future. Tentative plans provide for installation of a dial system sometime around 1950. [The dial system, replacing the operators who requested "Number, please," would go into effect for 17,000 Anniston telephone subscribers toward the end of April 1954.] Also this date: Anniston schools Superintendent Rayburn Fisher is urging the Alabama congressional delegation to support a bill that would transfer a number of federally owned school buildings in the state to local governments without charge. Said Mr. Fisher, “We are having a tough time paying our teachers. They have been cooperative so far, but unless we can do something to improve their situation, they are not going to stay with us. We do not have money to spare to buy these buildings.” One such building is the 16-room Anniston High School annex erected in 1941 at an estimated cost of $90,000 – paid for with dollars from the federal government. High school students use it during the day and students of the Veterans Training Program use it at night. Additionally: The recent addition of a complete third deck to the big press at The Anniston Star plant on 11th Street raises its printing capacity to an impressive 26,200 twenty-four-page papers per hour.
March 9, 1997, in The Star: It was hard to find an empty parking place at the Anniston City Meeting Center yesterday, even harder to get past the line of bikes left near the entrance by children who had ridden them there. Hundreds turned out for the city’s second “Family-A-Fair,” an all-day event that brought together representation from health care and children’s welfare agencies. Parents got useful information about various child-rearing challenges, while kids viewed the interior of an ambulance. There were also free blood pressure checks and cholesterol checks. Also this date: People who live in the Parkwin Avenue housing project, at the edge of Anniston’s Randolph Park neighborhood, boast that it’s the quietest, safest, best-kept public housing in the city. Populated mostly by young families and retirees, it’s noted for its well-kept yards, houses, and cars. “People just kind of get along,” said Parkwin homemaker Nicole Armprester in an overview article about Randolph Park and why people like to stay there.