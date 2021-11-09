Look Back … to playoff berths for Saks, Anniston, 1996

Nov. 9, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Nov. 9, 1996, in The Star: Saks quarterback Josh Green, on a stop-and-go pattern, found flanker Demar Bowe open in the end zone with only about a minute left in the game to give Saks a 28-27 victory over Wellborn last night. The victory gave the home team the 5A, Area 12 championship. In other high school football news, Jermaine Walker’s diving catch of a tipped pass pulled the Anniston Bulldogs away from their 7-yard line, giving them breathing room at their own 33. On the next play, Taro Bailey’s 67-yard touchdown catch lifted the Bulldogs into the Class 5A playoffs. The action last night — described in an account by The Star’s newest sports writer, Joe Medley — came in Anniston’s defeat of visiting Talladega, 12-7.