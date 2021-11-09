You have permission to edit this article.
Look Back … to playoff berths for Saks, Anniston, 1996

A woman who never attended college in Jacksonville, but who invested her oil money wisely, made provisions in her will for scholarship money to be directed to Jacksonville State College, this article from Nov. 9, 1956, tells us.

Nov. 9, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.

Nov. 9, 1996, in The Star: Saks quarterback Josh Green, on a stop-and-go pattern, found flanker Demar Bowe open in the end zone with only about a minute left in the game to give Saks a 28-27 victory over Wellborn last night. The victory gave the home team the 5A, Area 12 championship. In other high school football news, Jermaine Walker’s diving catch of a tipped pass pulled the Anniston Bulldogs away from their 7-yard line, giving them breathing room at their own 33. On the next play, Taro Bailey’s 67-yard touchdown catch lifted the Bulldogs into the Class 5A playoffs. The action last night — described in an account by The Star’s newest sports writer, Joe Medley — came in Anniston’s defeat of visiting Talladega, 12-7.

