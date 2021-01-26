Look Back ... to plaudits for Otis Warren, 1996

Jan. 26, 1996, in The Star: Third District Congressman Glen Browder today announced he would run for the U.S. Senate, ending months of speculation about whether he might seek the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Howell Heflin. Planning to run as “a centrist reform Democrat,” the former Jacksonville State University political science professor will be giving up a seat in the U.S. House that he won in 1994 with 64 percent of the vote. First, of course, he has to win the nomination. Also this date: Area shoppers familiar with the men’s department at Wakefield’s probably have a good idea why the retailer is designating tomorrow as “Pokey Warren Day.” Otis Warren has been more than a sales associate at Wakefield’s — he is a connoisseur of men’s clothing, able to help assist the store’s customers in putting together just the right ensemble. His skill will be greatly missed as Warren looks toward retirement at the end of January. He began his 22-year retail career at Hudson’s and was there for five years before Martin Wakefield asked him to join his store’s team. Warren came to Anniston in 1962 as minister of Central Presbyterian Church.