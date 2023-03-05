 Skip to main content
Look Back ... to plans to get out the vote, 1948

vault 1902

The first grand jury to meet in Calhoun County's newly constructed courthouse — where finishing touches were still being applied — gathered there on the morning of March 5, 1902, this front-page story tells us.

March 5, 1948, in The Star: Plans for getting out a large vote for the school tax election scheduled here March 16 were discussed last night at a meeting of the board of directors of the Anniston Junior Chamber of Commerce, held at the Sanitary Cafe. Clark Pope and Martin Wakefield reported on arrangements being made to encourage a high voter turnout. These will include the use of a loudspeaker on a car which will cruise through the city urging citizens to vote.

March 5, 1998, in The Star: City contractors took advantage of yesterday’s dry weather to demolish an abandoned building at the corner of Glen Addie Avenue and West 10th Street. No doubt a few addicts lost a “den,” for demolition workers found piles of empty liquor bottles and empty syringes amidst the rubble of the structure — which produced 25 loads of dirt and bricks for the city’s landfill. The building, formerly a used furniture and pawn shop, was one of 26 “nuisance properties” the city has paid to have demolished in the coming weeks.