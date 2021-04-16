Look Back ... to plans on track for Janney Furnace, 1996

April 16, 1946, in The Star: A big parade in which everyone is invited to participate with floats, cars and trucks will be a feature of the Anniston Rams baseball team’s opening day festivities here Friday, April 19. The parade will start from the intersection of Eighth and Noble at 2 p.m. and will wind through the city to Johnston Field. Opening day opponent will be the Gadsden Pilots. Also this date: In the Personals column we learn that Mrs. Howard Fite has returned after a visit with her son, Leamon M. Fite, seaman 2/c, in San Francisco. He is now stationed at Treasure Island. Meanwhile, Mrs. George Hoke Rowan of Jacksonville and Atlanta is visiting her daughter, Mrs. Thomas E. Kilby Jr., on Woodstock Avenue.
April 16, 1996, in The Star: Social service and other authorities in Clay and Randolph counties are trying to adjust to a culture clash as that region employs around 360 Hispanic workers at three industries there, including Tyson Foods, not to mention those employed as seasonal farm workers. Employers say they’ve had trouble finding adequate housing for their new employees and feel that people are taking advantage of the Hispanic workers because they don’t understand the language. Also this date: Almost four years after the idea surfaced, local and state officials continue with plans to turn the historic Janney Furnace into a funnel for tourist dollars. Calhoun County Commissioner Eli Henderson said the county plans to buy the furnace and 20 acres of land surrounding it from owner Roscoe Winn for $66,000. Alabama Secretary of State Jim Bennett, who has written two books about Civil War furnaces, will direct the renovation. He was in Ohatchee yesterday to survey the site.