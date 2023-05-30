Look Back ... to plans made for new school buildings, 1948

May 30, 1948, in The Star: The Calhoun County Board of Education recently received approval from the State Department of Education for plans drawn by architects Richard and James M. Hoffman for the construction of two new school buildings. Costing around $70,000, the schools will be built for the Friendship and Webster’s Chapel communities. Renovation of the high school at Alexandria was also discussed.
May 30, 1998, in The Star: Anniston school Superintendent Jan Hurd presented the school board with a $1 million list of budget cuts during a work session last night. Among the cuts are the ROTC program at Anniston High School, the readiness program at all elementary schools and some principals and assistant principals. The school board must approve a balanced budget for the coming year by the end of June.