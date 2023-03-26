Look Back ... to plans for Easter, 1948

March 26, 1948, in The Star: The end of the Lenten season and Holy Week will be greeted by Anniston’s Christian residents this Easter Sunday, March 28, by hallelujahs from church-goers dressed in their “best bibs and tuckers.” Paying no heed to denominational variations, all churches in Anniston will join in an Easter sunrise service at Memorial Stadium at 6 Sunday morning, conducted under the auspices of the Anniston Ministerial Association. The Rev. Ford McDonald, pastor of Carpenter Memorial Methodist Church, will deliver the sermon, while the Rev. Roland Sims of First Presbyterian Church will preside. Dr. B. Locke Davis, pastor of Parker Memorial Baptist, will read the Scripture.
March 26, 1998, in The Star: After a recovery of many months following a severe stroke, Jacksonville City Judge Jim Sides has returned to the bench he held for 30 years. Sides, 69, says he’s glad to be back on the job. “I’m feeling pretty good and I’m still improving,” Sides said. “It’s important for me to keep my mind fresh.” Since his arrival in Calhoun County in 1956, fresh out of law school, Sides has developed a cadre of admirers. Noted by fellow lawyers as one of the most skillful, persuasive attorneys in northeast Alabama, Sides was also known for his deep sympathy for down-on-their-luck clients.