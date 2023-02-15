Look Back ... to plans for Anniston schools, 1948

Feb. 15, 1948, in The Star: In urging Anniston voters’ approval of a five mill ad valorem tax for schools, Superintendent Rayburn J. Fisher says one plan for improvement entails complete renovation of the Quintard Avenue School, allowing it to take in pupils of the Wilmer Avenue School. The Quintard school could also handle some of the students now attending Noble and Woodstock schools, while the Wilmer school — really unsuitable as a place to educate children, given its location — would house all the Board of Education offices and storage needs. [Wilmer Avenue School was an imposing stone structure on the southwest corner of 15th and Wilmer.] Also this date: The chimes at First Methodist Church will be dedicated this evening at 5 p.m. as a gift of Mr. and Mrs. J. Ralph Hamilton and Mr. and Mrs. Charles A. Hamilton in memory of the late C. A. Hamilton. The chimes were installed several weeks ago and have already generated many positive comments.
Feb. 15, 1998, in The Star: Construction of the new Oxford Middle School off U.S. 78 West is ongoing, with the building scheduled for completion in June. Encompassing 129,000 square feet, the approximate $8 million school will house grades 6-8. Oxford School Superintendent John Toland is hopeful that classes will begin there this fall. Also this date: Just about anything somebody would want to know about Snow Creek, from its start as an artesian spring on Fort McClellan land, to its end at Choccolocco Creek in Oxford, and all the interesting places it passes along the way, is contained in a Page 1 story by Star staff writer Jonathan Lifland.