Look Back ... to plans for an existing gymnasium, 1948

March 7, 1948, in The Star: Yesterday brought a miserable and destructive blast of winter to the Anniston area in the form of icy conditions early in the morning atop Tenth Street Mountain and wind all day that blew down trees and branches and tore signs loose from their moorings. Rain was nearly constant, with an inch recording during a 24-hour span that ended last night. Also this date: Anniston school officials are promising a thorough usage of the existing gymnasium built many years ago for the old Alabama Military Institute, now closed, after a new junior high school is constructed on the AMI campus. Although the swimming pool originally located in the gym will be covered over, plans for an indoor pool have not been entirely abandoned for the junior high school. According to a contour model of the proposed structures, there is space for future construction of a pool where swimming and diving could be taught.
March 7, 1998, in The Star: State inspectors yesterday recertified the old school building at 12th Street and Cobb Avenue as safe for occupancy by the Anniston Head Start program. That means the day care program can be operated again from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Up to 320 3- to 5-year-old children can use the center, according to its renewed license, which had been revoked in January due to health and safety concerns. A number of cosmetic improvements were incorporated into the cleanup process at the school building.