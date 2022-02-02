Look Back ... to plans for a surgery center, 1997

Feb. 2, 1947, in The Star: One of the newest foundries in Anniston is already making its mark in terms of payroll and employment. The T. C. King Pipe & Foundry Company was founded in August last year, at 1831 Front Street near the T. C. King Prefabricating Company, the owner’s original business. The foundry, a corporation owned by Mr. and Mrs. King and their three sons, has more than 200 people on the payroll, who collectively earn around $10,000 per week. Cast iron soil pipe, fittings and sign bases to be used on the standing signs of gasoline station are the products manufactured; it manufactures around 90 sign bases a day. The other half of Mr. King’s business, the one that manufactures prefabricated houses has been around for about 11 years, originally filling a need for barracks in CCC camps. During the war, the plant made ammunition boxes, up to 15,000 per day, all stenciled, “T. C. King Company, Anniston, Ala.”
Feb. 2, 1997, in The Star: A group of Anniston doctors is pointing out the obvious in terms of where laymen have chosen to build new offices and clinical space for the Calhoun County Health Department: It is that by moving the department from its hospital-centered neighborhood to the north end of town, it becomes a lot less convenient for patients, especially poor ones who don’t have reliable transportation. Nine obstetricians and gynecologists wrote a letter to the Calhoun County Commission and the Calhoun County Board of Health on this matter. County and other officials say the site selected in December, the Jaycee park near Anniston Plaza, is final and there’s nothing to be done about it. Also this date: More dissatisfied medical folks can be found at local hospitals these days, given that a couple of dozen area surgeons have gotten together to try to build their own “shop,” to be known as the Anniston Surgery Center. According to an application filed Nov. 27 with the state’s health planning agency, the new facility would be run by 25 of the area’s 38 surgeons and offer specialized services in orthopedics, ophthalmology, reconstructive surgery and general surgery. Officials at Regional Medical Center, Stringfellow Memorial Hospital and Jacksonville Hospital are opposed to the application, not keen on seeing a source of income at their institutions – non-emergency surgery -- being taken away. These officials believe there’s adequate space at their hospitals to handle elective surgeries, but the surgeons disagree.