Look Back ... to plans for a new YMCA, 1945

Nov. 11, 1945, in The Star: An architect’s rendering on Page 1 depicts the potential appearance of a YMCA building local “Y” organizers would like to erect. Although the site has not been chosen, the drawing is of a massive and imposing 4-story structure. The top two floors would contain 50 dormitory rooms for young men visiting town. The second floor would have the 45-by-75-foot gymnasium, five club rooms and a library; while the swimming pool with spectators’ gallery, game rooms and recreation rooms, as well as a kitchen, would be on the first floor. The cost of the land, building and furnishings is estimated to be $375,000 [more than $5.42 million in 2020 dollars]. Women and girls would have their own space in the place, as Anniston is not thought large enough to support a separate YWCA. Fundraising for the structure is expected to begin in earnest next year.
Nov. 11, 1995, in The Star: Donald Gauthier, 93, of Anniston is one of only 225 World War I veterans still alive in Alabama, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. He was living in Massachusetts in 1918 when he signed on with the Merchant Marines.