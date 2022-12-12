Look Back ... to plans for a new Weaver Elementary School, 1997

Dec. 12, 1947, in The Star: Funeral services will be held tomorrow afternoon for J. J. Crow, age 74, who died Dec. 11 at his residence, College Hill, in Oxford. A first lieutenant in the Rainbow Division in World War I, Mr. Crow started the Oxford Ice and Coal Company in 1910 and had been active in the civic affairs of Oxford for many years. He had been a justice of the peace since 1913. A Calhoun County native, Mr. Crow is survived by seven children — four sons and three daughters — most of whom live in this area. Also this date: The Alexandria High School Band under the direction of Lamar Triplett will present a Christmas concert tonight at 7:45 at the school. Proceeds from the concert will be used to help the large though comparatively new band acquire uniforms. Those uniforms have been ordered and should be available before the end of the school year.
Dec. 12, 1997, in The Star: A 20-classroom, 24,600-square-foot addition to Weaver Elementary School could be ready by January 1999, now that the Calhoun County School Board has told CMH Architects of Birmingham to go ahead with preparing final drawings and obtaining state approval for the project. The two-story addition, to cost around $1.86 million, will allow the school system to demolish the oldest portion of the school, the original Weaver Elementary School building. Also this date: A month after a town meeting to promote the idea of Piedmont becoming “Bingo City USA,” the city’s Jaycees have decided to shut down their games in the Frontier Palace by Dec. 27. Ron Foster, owner of Frontier Palace, says the concept of turning Piedmont into a bingo Mecca has been abandoned.