Look Back … to plans for a new junior high school, 1947

Aug. 7, 1947, in The Star: Construction of a new junior high school building on the grounds of the old Alabama Military Institute — which the city purchased several years ago — is waiting only on a favorable report on a site survey made by the University of Alabama. Meanwhile, extensive repairs are being made to the gymnasium erected just before the military institute closed its doors in 1932. The $90,000 gymnasium contains ample library space on the upper floor. Construction of a new and larger junior high school will do much to alleviate the crowded conditions existing in the senior high school on Leighton Avenue, which has had to take in overflow from the inadequate existing building at Quintard and 17th.
Aug. 7, 1997, in The Star: Organized a half-century ago to bring the best in classical dance and music, as well as established “pop” artists, to Anniston-area audiences, the Knox Concert Series has announced its 1997-98 season. It will consist of performances by Julio Iglesias in September; the Stuttgart Philharmonic in October; the Vienna Boys Choir in January; and “Grease!” in March. Performances will be held at the Anniston High School auditorium, home to the series since the structure opened in 1970. The cool, comfortable auditorium has been been expertly designed to accommodate live entertainment of all types. The series will continue to sponsor “The Nutcracker” at Christmas time, said series director Patricia Smith. Also this date: At a March meeting of the Regional Medical Center’s board of directors, members who were intending to attend the board’s annual planning conference were encouraged to pack “casual island attire” for a four-day trip in May to South Seas Island Plantation in Captiva Island, Fla. Just rooms themselves at the 330-acre resort near Fort Myers run between $245 and $265 a night. RMC’s board chairman refuses to say how much the whole trip cost, however — not the first time the public, nonprofit hospital’s management has refused to talk about its expenditures.