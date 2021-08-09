Look Back ... to plans for a municipal medical office building, 1946

Aug. 9, 1946, in The Star: City authorities today announced plans for the immediate construction of a new Medical Arts Center to be built at a cost of $300,000 and to be located on Anniston Memorial Hospital property at the corner of 10th Street and Leighton Avenue. To be known as the Anniston Memorial Hospital Medical Building, the structure will consist of four stories providing office space for 30 to 40 doctors and dentists as well as a cancer clinic and physiotherapy and deep therapy departments — fulfilling all requirements for a complete medical center to serve Anniston and surrounding areas. Anniston Mayor Gerald F. King says funds will come from the sale of 25-year bonds, and the indebtedness will be retired from income realized by rent paid for office space. The contract on the building is being let now because the cost of raw materials to build it will only go up, officials believe.
Aug. 9, 1996, in The Star: Ten pickup trucks have been stolen from boat-launch sites at Lake Wedowee since the beginning of the year. A similar number were stolen last year, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. None has been recovered. “It has been a problem for the last four years. People have had the windows knocked out on their trucks. People have had their trucks stolen,” said Clay County Circuit Clerk Jeff Colburn, who has called a community meeting for next week to come up with a way to cut down on the thefts. The basic problem is that public launch sites on the lake are remote and unattended. Fishermen leave their boats and trailers at the launches for sometimes as long as 10 hours.