You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Look Back ... to plans for a municipal medical office building, 1946

09aug--vault1953

A front-page story on Aug. 9, 1953, tells of a new elementary school to be opened this fall and operated by Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Anniston. The school will occupy the building of the old Wilmer Avenue School at 15th and Wilmer -- an imposing fortress of brick and mortar. The school will teach only the first four grades at first, then will add a grade each year to the eighth.

Aug. 9, 1946, in The Star: City authorities today announced plans for the immediate construction of a new Medical Arts Center to be built at a cost of $300,000 and to be located on Anniston Memorial Hospital property at the corner of 10th Street and Leighton Avenue. To be known as the Anniston Memorial Hospital Medical Building, the structure will consist of four stories providing office space for 30 to 40 doctors and dentists as well as a cancer clinic and physiotherapy and deep therapy departments — fulfilling all requirements for a complete medical center to serve Anniston and surrounding areas. Anniston Mayor Gerald F. King says funds will come from the sale of 25-year bonds, and the indebtedness will be retired from income realized by rent paid for office space. The contract on the building is being let now because the cost of raw materials to build it will only go up, officials believe. 

Medical Arts 1946

Shown reproduced from the front page of Aug. 9, 1946, is Anniston's medical arts building that never was. Planned for a site at the southeast corner of 10th and Leighton, at the bottom of "hospital hill," the structure would have been municipally financed and offered office space to dozens of doctors, whose rent payments would have paid off the bond issued to build the thing. Of course, it was never fully built, for it was eventually strangled by a lawsuit, even after some construction had started. A smaller structure serving the same purpose would finally open in early 1957.

Aug. 9, 1996, in The Star: Ten pickup trucks have been stolen from boat-launch sites at Lake Wedowee since the beginning of the year. A similar number were stolen last year, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. None has been recovered. “It has been a problem for the last four years. People have had the windows knocked out on their trucks. People have had their trucks stolen,” said Clay County Circuit Clerk Jeff Colburn, who has called a community meeting for next week to come up with a way to cut down on the thefts. The basic problem is that public launch sites on the lake are remote and unattended. Fishermen leave their boats and trailers at the launches for sometimes as long as 10 hours.

Tags