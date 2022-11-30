Look Back ... to plans for a monstrous parade, 1947

Nov. 30, 1947, in The Star: A full-page advertisement lists all the units expected to march in Anniston’s Christmas parade Dec. 2. Artillery from Fort McClellan will be part of the procession, as will a number of balloons, some of them 15 feet tall, and a couple of fire trucks. High school bands from Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford, Alexandria and Cobb will march and perform. Beginning at 7 p.m., the parade will step off at 14th and Noble, along which it will go south to 8th Street, then east to Quintard, then north on Quintard to 13th Street, then west to Gurnee, then south one block to the front of the City Auditorium. Also this date: With the descent of cold weather and rains, the Calhoun County Public Health Department has redoubled its efforts to prevent the infesting of homes and businesses in Anniston with rats. The Typhus Fever Control Unite of the department continually urges all residents to clean out places that could harbor rats. Additionally: Want to see a movie in Oxford? Tonight and tomorrow the Oxford Theatre is showing Blue Skies, in Technicolor, starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire.
Nov. 30, 1997, in The Star: A trek along Alabama 9 takes in a variety of sights, a reporter and photographer found. For example, about 20 miles south of Hollis Crossroads is the tiny town of Delta, which claims to have the oldest post office in Alabama. It’s been around for 144 years, according to Ethel Murphy, postmaster over 694 residential addresses and 60 post office boxes. If you have time while you’re there, stop in and talk at Blake’s Watering Hole, right next to Ethel’s post office. You might get to meet Hartford Simms, 82, who owns the establishment and has operated it since the 1930s. He can clearly remember when Alabama 9 was dirt. The state paved the section through Delta in 1941.