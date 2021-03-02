Look Back ... to plans for a health care center in Cleburne County, 1996

March 2, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 2, 1996, in The Star: A Tennessee company wants to build a $3.8 million, 18,000-square-foot ambulatory health care center in Cleburne County. The facility proposed by Arcon HealthCare of Nashville would provide the rural district, which has been without a hospital for more than five years, with primary care and outpatient surgery. The state would have to issue the company a certificate of need before construction could begin, but Arcon has already secured an option on about seven acres of property along Alabama 9 in Heflin. Cleburne County Hospital closed in 1990 because it was losing money.