Look Back … to plans for a better baseball field at JSU, 1998

Aug. 3, 1948, in The Star: A school of practical instruction for janitors in both Anniston and Calhoun County public schools is being held at Anniston High School all this week, taught by J. E. Wright, supervisor of school plant operations and maintenance with the State Department of Education. Eighteen city janitors and eight county janitors are attending the classes, which are provided for the first time as a service to Alabama school systems by the Department of Education. Longtime janitors in this area include James Dawson, Holman Green and Jacob Jennings, the article mentions.
Aug. 3, 1998, in The Star: Jacksonville State University’s board of trustees last week approved an enhancement project that will eventually make JSU’s baseball facility look more like a stadium, rather than a simple ball field. The first phase, which officials hope to have completed by opening day next spring, includes a meeting room, coach’s office and a press box. The second phase is expected to include dressing rooms, showers and concession stands. Currently, the team changes inside the coliseum, coach Rudy Abbott’s office is in the field house and the media covers the games at an open-air table set up between the stands.