Look Back ... to plans being made post-Fort, 1998

Feb. 28, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 28, 1998, in The Star: Representatives from seven institutions met at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce yesterday to hammer out an agreement to form the National Domestic Preparedness Consortium. The group would support the U.S. Justice Department in teaching local and state agencies how to deal with terrorism. The National Center for Domestic Preparedness at Fort McClellan would be a keystone of the coalition, providing training to defend against chemical and biological attacks as port of the coalition’s more comprehensive antiterrorism and training mission. Also this date: A 10-person team from General Dynamics, one of the nation’s largest defense contractors, visited Fort McClellan two weeks ago to learn whether one of its Canadian subsidiaries should manufacture chemical and biological detection equipment there, a company spokeswoman said. She said the visit was merely exploratory, and the company was far from making any sort of commitment to the area.