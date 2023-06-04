Look Back ... to plans being made for another Foggy Hollow show, 1998

June 4, 1948, in The Star: Mrs. Beatrice Spong has been appointed executive director of the Cottaquilla Council of Girl Scouts of America, succeeding Mrs. Laura O’Quinn, who has been council assistant for the past year. Mrs. Spong, an Indiana native with previous experience in Girl Scout operations, has moved to Anniston with her family; her husband is an engineer for the county. The Spongs, including their 12-year-old daughter, will make their home at 1204 Quintard Avenue. Also this date: According to an Associated Press story, frequency modulation radio (FM) is enjoying sharply increased demand by consumers and by businessmen who want to be involved in that market, such by starting up new radio stations. New sets with FM bands pour out of factories at the rate of more than 40,000 a week, and since the war, the number of FM stations has increased from half a hundred to nearly 550. More than 2,000,000 FM radios are in use. This compares to the existence of less than 30 television stations on the air and about 400,000 television sets in use.
June 4, 1998, in The Star: Bluegrass music fans have until noon today to buy advance tickets for the annual Foggy Hollow Bluegrass Gatherin’ this weekend. The festival that started six years ago with a few performers has 11 acts scheduled to pick their way through tunes for two days at the Wellington-area farm. Ever since Glen Williams and David Boley founded the event, top-notch performers and thousands of patrons have prompted the transformation of a former pasture into a camping and stage area. Two-day tickets this year cost $18 in advance, $24 at the gate.