Look Back ... to plans at JSU for a class on the internet, 1996

Jan. 21, 1946, in The Star: Activities at the Teen-Canteen, organized a year ago by the high school set of Anniston, are still going strong at their quarters inside the Radio Building. The attractive club room is presided over by Miss Margaret Griffis, with John J. Nash as the director. Recently the young people elected new officers for their club: president, Luther Bevis Jr.; vice presidents, Leon Harrison and Donald Young; secretary, Carrie Thomas. Plans are being made for a fundraising affair to be held that will benefit the YMCA building campaign. Also this date: A toll of five people dead and six injured in a recent five-day period simply due to local traffic accidents has prompted Circuit Judge Lamar Field to charge an 18-man Calhoun County grand jury with investigating how to bring safety and sanity to Anniston-area roads and highways. Judge Field said he believed the accident rate was due in large part to willful evasion of traffic laws.
Jan. 21, 1996, in The Star: A work session at Anniston City Hall yesterday brought a tentative consensus on whom the City Council should hire as its next city manager: John Seymour, 52, a retired Army colonel whose highest post in his 32-year career was as garrison commander of Fort Campbell, Ky., from 1988-92. Also this date: Residents of Sweet Valley and Cobb Town communities in western Anniston are waiting for someone in authority to explain to them the results of a blood test they took back in November related to potential PCB content in their bodies. Many residents recently received letters from the health department, but apparently the letters didn’t explain to the residents what they believe they need to know about the carcinogenic substance. Additionally: Professors in the computer science department at Jacksonville State University are making preparations to offer the school’s first-ever course offering on the internet. Not surprisingly, it will be Computer Science 201, a course for beginning computer students. It will be tried out first with some on-campus students, then next fall it will be on the internet. It will likely be followed rapidly by courses in other subjects, says Dr. Donnie Ford in the Department of Computer Science. “Other universities around the country are also offering courses via the internet. I would say we’re on the cutting edge of that,” said JSU Vice President for Academic Affairs David Watts.