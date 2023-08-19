Look Back ... to plans announced for Olde Mill property, 1998

Aug. 19, 1948, in The Star: In a newsfeature article about the intense telephone company expansion work in the Anniston area, it’s noted that while the dial-it-yourself system is being installed in Gadsden and elsewhere in the state, no dial program is scheduled here. The reason given is that Anniston has one of the best manual offices in Alabama, with much expensive material that cannot be converted to dial service. Nor is there any immediate prospect for television service here, which requires much expensive equipment. But television is authorized for Atlanta, and no doubt will be available here eventually. Also this date: Jacksonville’s newest industry, the Consumers Textile and Manufacturing Company, Inc., held an open house yesterday afternoon at its plant on Francis Street in celebration of starting up its operations to manufacture all sorts of washable items, such as towels, diapers, aprons, dentists jackets and coats. Many friends and visitors were welcomed by David H. Ullman, president.
Aug. 19, 1998, in The Star: Piedmont developer Jim Morrow and a gaggle of Oxford officials yesterday announced the upcoming $40 million development of 16 acres of the Olde Mille property, which will be anchored by an Outback Steakhouse, Rick Tanners Original Rotisserie Grill and a dozen-screen movie theater. Morrow also announced the investment of an additional $5 million into the ongoing construction of the 25,000-square-foot Creekside shopping center across Snow Creek from Quintard Mall. The mill, a massive cotton plant, had been built in 1896, but its contemporary fate was sealed when Olde Mill Properties LLC bought it in 1997 specifically for development. A four-story brick tower that was part of the original factory will remain in place permanently.