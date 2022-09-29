Look Back ... to 'Pink Ladies' keeping the hospital running, 1997

Sept. 29, 1947, in The Star: Although not always the best of the intra-county gridiron matches, the “Grudge Bowl” clash each season between Anniston and Oxford high schools has always received top billing in fan appeal since it first began back in the early 1920s. Little by little, the rivalry between the two neighbors has built the game into the top tilt of the season for local fans. This year, the game will be played Oct. 3. [Anniston would win the game at Memorial Stadium by a score of 54-0. The game’s first touchdown was scored by Buddy Rutledge.] Also this date: An article distributed by the news service United Press describes the propaganda disseminated to average Soviet citizens about U.S. intentions toward their nation right now: The U.S. might possibly attack the Soviet Union, this propaganda says. The writer of the United Press article is Walter Cronkite, who was a newspaperman long before he was a television journalist.
Sept. 29, 1997, in The Star: The volunteer “Pink Ladies” who run support and hospitality services at Regional Medical Center do a lot more for the institution than they used to. Their services at one time were generally limited to delivering flowers and newspapers to patients. Today, RMC’s 145 Pink Ladies – 17 of whom are men – run the hospital gift shop, answer phones at the information desk, serve as family-to-doctor liaisons and escort patients, among other duties. “If the Pink Ladies were gone tomorrow, this hospital probably could get along, but it would be very hard, given all the things they do,” said Bettie Gunnells, director of volunteer services at RMC. Also this date: Regional-class American Cowboy Association rodeo finals were held this past weekend in Alexandria in the new Valley Arena off U.S. 431. Attracting some 4,000 spectators, the event was the first rodeo held at the three-month-old arena.