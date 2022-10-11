Look Back … to Piedmont students mourning the passing of a great friend, 1997

Oct. 11, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Oct. 11, 1997, in The Star: Students and faculty of Piedmont High School are mourning the loss of a classmate, 15-year-old Ryan Davis, who was killed the night before last in a pickup truck accident in which five other teenage students were injured. Yesterday morning the day began with a brief assembly where all were reminded it is OK to weep for their friend. Ryan’s passing left an empty seat in first-period English and a hole in many hearts. Said Principal Michael Moore, “The students voted overwhelmingly to postpone homecoming. We feel a very deep loss. The kids have been devastated.” English teacher Freda Davidson said Ryan loved the outdoors, his friends and his family. “He was a very special person, and all you have to do is walk down the hall to realize it,” she said. Funeral services for Ryan, who lived on Dailey Street, will be Sunday afternoon Oct. 12, 1997.